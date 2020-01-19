Police in Nairobi have arrested five suspects who were allegedly planning an attack.

The suspects are 2 Somali nationals, 2 Kenyans and a US citizen were arrested while surveying Whiskey River pub along Kiambu Road in what could have been a survey and booked at Runda Police Station.

Some of the items recovered from the terror suspects

They were taken in along Liambu Road by officers from Pangoni Police Station.

During the arrest, police seized a white Toyota Vitz that the suspects were using.

A thorough search conducted by the police saw the security officers recover a Kenya Airforce trouser, one jungle t-shirt, a jungle hat, jungle trouser, a Mac book, one US passport, one US embassy security card, and various cheques.

Money in various currencies and denominations including Us dollar, Kenyan shillings and Somalia shillings were also seized from the suspects.

The arrest come in the wake of renewed attacks by Somalia-based terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Security has been beefed up across the country with security officers thwart any move by the extremist group.