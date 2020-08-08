Police pounce on Kakamega woman who burnt son for eating chapatis without permission

A Kakamega woman accused of burning her eight-year-old son for eating chapatis has been arrested by police.

The 38-year-old woman is accused of tying the boy's arms and plunging them in paraffin and setting them on fire.

“My mother dragged me into the house and beat me up before she ordered that I remove my clothes. She used some pieces of braids to tie my hands," the boy was quoted by the Nation.

"She then poured paraffin on my hands and set them on fire,” he added.

Not the first time

Neighbours rescued the boy who was taken by Geoffrey Bakuli, an official at the Urafiki Initiative based at Matete to rescue centre for victims of violence.

Villagers claimed that the woman has been mistreating her son for a long time after she had a disagreement with her husband.

According to reports, the woman had been arrested earlier after she burnt the boy with a hot piece of metal.