Police nab foreigner spying on KDF Air Force base

A foreigner was arrested on Monday after he was found spying on Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Air Force base in Eastleigh.

The man identified as Abdinasir Abudule is believed to be a Somali-Canadian national.

According to police, Abdule, was intercepted while conducting 'surveillance' on Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Air Force base in Eastleigh.

Sleuth said that an officer on duty alerted his team when he spotted a man going around taking pictures including those directed to the Air Force compound.

Phone seized

Officers said after the tip they rushed to Joster Supermarket and managed to seize the suspect.

“His mobile phone, an iPhone was seized. It had several pictures and videos suspected to have been taken within Eastleigh area and are now kept as an exhibit,” police stated.

The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting collection by Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) who will conduct further investigations.