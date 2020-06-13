Police officers in Kisumu have managed to bury deceased Ohangla musician Bernard Onyango aka Abenny Jachiga.

Reports indicate that Abbeny Jachinga was buried at 2:30 am with only his younger brother Austin Omondi allowed to witness the burial.

This comes hours after rowdy mourners stopped the burial of the Benga musician on grounds that they were not given 'enough time' to mourn the celebrity adding that he deserved a decent burial.

Mourners carrying the Boddy of Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga

Rowdy Mourners

On Friday, police were forced to shoot in the air and lob teargas canisters to disperse defiant mourners who hijacked the burial ceremony of the late Abbeny Jachinga at his home in Chiga on the outskirts of Kisumu town.

The mourners even filled up the empty grave with boulders to stop the burial, claiming it was too hurried. The drama forced police to take the body of the deceased to mortuary.

Abenny passed away on Thursday, June 11 at 2am while undergoing treatment at St Jairus Hospital in Kisumu where he had been admitted after developing breathing complications on June 9, 2020.