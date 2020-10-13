Deputy President William Ruto has finally been granted permits for his scheduled meeting in Nyamira on Thursday.

In documents seen by Pulse Live, Nyamira Police Station Ward Commander Mohamed Sasura granted the go-ahead to West Mugirango MP Kemosi Mogaka on condition that the rules set by the National Security Advisory Committee would apply to the conveners.

"You will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise," the permit reads in part.

Also Read: DP Ruto announces new date for disrupted Nyamira fudraiser

Deputy President William Ruto

Sadaka Collection

In what appeared to be a related event, Keroka OCS Elamasendi approved a "sadaka collection" scheduled for the same day at a Seventh Day Adventist church.

"This office received your above letter notifying your intention to hold a sadaka collection in respect to Nyamasebe District. This is to notify you that your request had been granted and you will cooperate with the police to ensure that security is maintained throughout the function," the letter to Pastor Richard Nyaribari read in part.

Also Read: Jehovah Utuhurumie, Uturehemu na Utusamehe - DP Ruto over cancelled Church fundraiser