Police have recovered the weapon suspected to have been fired in an incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

An update issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) outlines that the investigators recovered a gun together with ammunition but were yet to hand it over to the ballistics department.

"Detectives have managed to recover the firearm that is suspected to have been used by Hon. Babu Owino at the B Club shooting incident. Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts," the update from DCI read.

The MP was arrested early on Friday morning on allegations of having fired the weapon and injured a DJ at the club.

Babu's Statement after shooting incident

The MP has since issued a statement on the incident claiming that it may have been an attempt on his own life.

" I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by my political opponents.

"Yesterday was the culmination of these efforts by my enemies. While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire," the MP's statement read in part.

The MP is being represented by lawyer Cliff Ombeta who stated that Babu is catering for the injured DJ's medical expenses.

"He [Babu] is the one who held the man and took him to the hospital. He is the one who has paid for all his medical bills and admission cost," Ombeta told journalists.