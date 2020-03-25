Police have gunned down the suspect believed to have masterminded the theft of Ksh72 million from a Standard Chartered Bank ATM in 2019.

Wycliff Vincent Oduor alias Vinii was killed in a shootout with police officers in Kayole.

“The mastermind in Ksh72m Nairobi West ATM heist last year, Wycliff Vincent Oduor was today gunned down in a fierce shootout," the statement from DCI read in part.

Detectives exchanged fire with the gang as they were responding to a distress call from the public at Kayole Junction in Nairobi.

Police collecting a dead body

Pistol recovered

"Armed with pistols and riding on a motorbike, the three started robbing members of the public at the said location, a scene which attracted the attention of a team of Kayole detectives on patrol," a police statement indicated.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the other two suspects who escaped on a motorbike are being pursued.

"The gang defied orders to surrender, engaging the officers in a gunfire exchange which left the said suspect down. The other two escaped on the motorbike but are being pursued.

Vincent Oduor was suspected to being part of Ksh72-Million ATM heist

2019 ATM heist

"A Pistol and a kitchen knife were recovered from the slain suspect" continued the statement.

Oduor was out on a Ksh500,000 bond after he was charged over the ATM heist which took place on September 5, 2019.

In 2019, Oduor was accused of being among impostors who stole the money from G4S personnel and an ATM belonging to Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West.