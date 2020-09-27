Police have recovered 900kilograms of bhang with street value of 23 million shillings and arrested several people in a daring raid.

Acting on a tip off, police in Juja stormed the house belonging to one Martin Mungai where they found the bhang stored in bags.

The 28-year old suspect who was arrested alongside two others was also found with 23 live plants.

Juja Sub County police commander Dorothy Migarusha confirmed the incident.

While conducting a search on the suspect’s house, two other individuals linked to the bhang trade arrived and attempted to bribe the polibe with 689,000 bribe.

The 900 kg of bhang

Police however rejected the bribe and took in the suspects who will be arraigned in courts on Monday.

The police boss lauded the officers for rejecting the bribe and salvaging the image of the service that has consistently ranked as one of the most corrupt agencies.

Bhang has been making news this week with Narok Senator Ledama Olekina impressing Kenyans on Twitter with a video of himself in a marijuana (Bhang) plantation, calling for its legalization in Kenya.

In the video, the Senator mentioned that he was in a country called Lithuania where its legal to plant marijuana.

Ledama wondered why Kenya is still stuck in the old days of saying marijuana is illegal, yet we very well know it can help reduce pain for cancer patients whose deaths are on the rise.

The Narok Senator mentioned that his host told him that the type of marijuana planted in his farm is called hemp, used for construction, and making ropes.