Police are probing the death of a man who collapsed and died outside a bank in Mwingi.

The man identified as Justus Kavindu was with his daughter when he fell on the ground crying of chest pains.

“We were outside Co-operative Bank, Mwingi branch when he lay down on the ground in pain,” the daughter, Teresia explained adding that her father passed on a few minutes later.

Witnesses stated that they had asked if Kavindu had a history of epilepsy or any other disease and they were informed that he did not have.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Mwingi Level IV Hospital mortuary where medics reported that the deceased did not have any physical injuries.