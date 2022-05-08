RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police investigating sudden death of UDA candidate

Authors:

Charles Ouma

He was found unconscious in the middle of the road with serious injuries on the head and a broken leg

Police investigating Uasin Gishu UDA politician Mark Bowen Sawachan's death
Police investigating Uasin Gishu UDA politician Mark Bowen Sawachan's death

Detectives have moved in to investigate the sudden death of a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political aspirant who was found unconscious in the middle of the road and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Recommended articles

According to the police, the politician identified as Mark Bowen, popularly known as Sawachan, was found unconscious on the morning of Saturday, May 7, along the Eldoret-Malaba road.

He was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased had serious injuries on the head and a broken leg which he sustained within 24 hours of his death as he had been spotted healthy a day earlier before his tragic death.

Uasin Gishu county police commander Ayub Gitonga confirmed the incident, noting that investigations to establish what led to the politician's death have been launched.

“Investigations have already commenced and in the fullness of time we shall be able to ascertain the circumstances under which he died,” confirmed to Nation.

The politician's death comes barely a month after he was awarded UDA party ticket to contest for the Simbirir ward MCA seat in a region where the party enjoys unrivalled support.

Speaking in the wake of the politician's sudden demise, UDA stalwart and Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen urged investigative agencies to quickly investigate the death.

Murkomen noted that he was shocked with the sudden death of the fast-rising politician who had a bright future.

“He had won the nomination and had a promising future in politics. This is a sensitive issue and we are calling the police to unearth the cause of his death.

"At the same time, we should not speculate because it is in the best interests of the family, supporters and friends to be told the truth,” Murkomen said.

Three deaths in UDA

UDA party has in the recent past lost two of its candidates, both of whom passed on in the month of April.

First was Nandi Hills parliamentary hopeful, Wesley Kogo who perished in a grisly road accident in Kangemi, Nairobi while heading to a media interview.

Wesley Kogo
Wesley Kogo Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly afterwards on April 7, Nancy Wanjala Mwashumbe met her death in a tragic road accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

She was on her way to attend the burial of her brother when tragedy struck at Ngatunyi near Voi.

Authors:

Charles Ouma

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police investigating sudden death of UDA candidate

Police investigating sudden death of UDA candidate

Motorists face jail time for driving on pedestrian walk ways

Motorists face jail time for driving on pedestrian walk ways

Jaguar back at UDA after nomination drama

Jaguar back at UDA after nomination drama

Ruto raises eyebrows donating Ksh500,000 given to him by his farmhand

Ruto raises eyebrows donating Ksh500,000 given to him by his farmhand

Muungano party leader Kivutha Kibwana laments broken promises in the Azimio Coalition

Muungano party leader Kivutha Kibwana laments broken promises in the Azimio Coalition

Mike Sonko's Controversial Mother's Day Message

Mike Sonko's Controversial Mother's Day Message

Motorists free to use Nairobi expressway from next Saturday - Uhuru announces

Motorists free to use Nairobi expressway from next Saturday - Uhuru announces

Kenyatta University to fire hundreds of staff in cost cutting exercise

Kenyatta University to fire hundreds of staff in cost cutting exercise

Atheists in Kenya challenge Mama Rachel Ruto over Karen water purification miracle claims

Atheists in Kenya challenge Mama Rachel Ruto over Karen water purification miracle claims

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Jackson Kibor

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022