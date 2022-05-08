Police investigating sudden death of UDA candidate

According to the police, the politician identified as Mark Bowen, popularly known as Sawachan, was found unconscious on the morning of Saturday, May 7, along the Eldoret-Malaba road.

He was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased had serious injuries on the head and a broken leg which he sustained within 24 hours of his death as he had been spotted healthy a day earlier before his tragic death.

Uasin Gishu county police commander Ayub Gitonga confirmed the incident, noting that investigations to establish what led to the politician's death have been launched.

“Investigations have already commenced and in the fullness of time we shall be able to ascertain the circumstances under which he died,” confirmed to Nation.

The politician's death comes barely a month after he was awarded UDA party ticket to contest for the Simbirir ward MCA seat in a region where the party enjoys unrivalled support.

Speaking in the wake of the politician's sudden demise, UDA stalwart and Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen urged investigative agencies to quickly investigate the death.

Murkomen noted that he was shocked with the sudden death of the fast-rising politician who had a bright future.

“He had won the nomination and had a promising future in politics. This is a sensitive issue and we are calling the police to unearth the cause of his death.

"At the same time, we should not speculate because it is in the best interests of the family, supporters and friends to be told the truth,” Murkomen said.

Three deaths in UDA

UDA party has in the recent past lost two of its candidates, both of whom passed on in the month of April.

First was Nandi Hills parliamentary hopeful, Wesley Kogo who perished in a grisly road accident in Kangemi, Nairobi while heading to a media interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly afterwards on April 7, Nancy Wanjala Mwashumbe met her death in a tragic road accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.