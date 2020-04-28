Police in Nyeri county have issued an alert on two individuals who escaped a government quarantine facility in Wambugu Farm.

The two are said to have cut the grills of their cubicles and escaped, likely to return to their homes in Naromoru, where they were arrested for breaking the countrywide curfew.

County Commissioner Lyford Kibaara warned that the two will face the full force of the law when they are found.

Kenyan police during a past arrest.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has been giving updates on various ways Kenyans have managed to escape government quarantine facilities.

Mandera County has been affected by such incidences where it is reported that the facility managers may have received bribes to allow the quarantined individuals to escape.

Most individuals are evading the mandatory government quarantine due to the cost of upkeep in the facilities.

