Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a man accused of raping his own 90-year-old mother on Mashujaa Day, in Mbooni-Makueni county.
Police launch manhunt for man who assaulted his 90-year-old mother in Makueni
Patrick Mumo, 45, on the run after raping his mother
In a tweet, DCI said that the suspect went into hiding after committing the heinous act which left his mother admitted in hospital.
“Detectives have launched a manhunt for a suspect who raped his 90-year-old mother on Mashujaa Day, in Mbooni-Makueni county, before going into hiding. The woman in her sunset years was found in her bedroom by her eldest son writhing in pain, complaining of waist pains,” DCI said.
The police report indicates that Patrick Mumo, 45, forced himself into his mother’s bedroom at around 8pm on October 20, and subjected her to the beastly act.
“She tearfully narrated her harrowing ordeal in the hands of her younger son Patrick Mumo, 45, who forced his way into her bedroom at around 8pm as she slept and subjected her to the beastly act,” reads a tweet from DCI.
The 90-year-old mother was later rushed to Kisau Sub-county hospital where she is undergoing treatment.
“She was immediately rushed to Kisau Sub-county hospital in serious condition, where is undergoing treatment. Doctors at the medical facility confirmed that indeed she had been raped. Detectives are appealing to Patrick Mumo Ngenge to give himself up at the earliest available opportunity, before the long arm of the law catches up with him,” said DCI.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke