In a tweet, DCI said that the suspect went into hiding after committing the heinous act which left his mother admitted in hospital.

“Detectives have launched a manhunt for a suspect who raped his 90-year-old mother on Mashujaa Day, in Mbooni-Makueni county, before going into hiding. The woman in her sunset years was found in her bedroom by her eldest son writhing in pain, complaining of waist pains,” DCI said.

The police report indicates that Patrick Mumo, 45, forced himself into his mother’s bedroom at around 8pm on October 20, and subjected her to the beastly act.

“She tearfully narrated her harrowing ordeal in the hands of her younger son Patrick Mumo, 45, who forced his way into her bedroom at around 8pm as she slept and subjected her to the beastly act,” reads a tweet from DCI.

The 90-year-old mother was later rushed to Kisau Sub-county hospital where she is undergoing treatment.