Police launch manhunt for 2 female murder suspects in Kisumu

According to the officers who were on duty, they did not hear the suspects escaping. The officers only realised that the duo was missing at around 4:00 p.m. during a routine headcount.

“The two suspects were last accounted for at around 1:00 p.m. but about three hours later, they were nowhere to be seen,” one anonymous officer revealed. The two had been placed in a holding cell as they awaited their murder trial to commence.

“We suspect they could have walked out through the gate like any other visitor,” claimed one of the warders.

The report comes only months after three male suspects escaped from Kilgoris police station and the infamous escape of three terror suspects from Kamiti.

An increase in Kenyan prison breaks

The escapees from Kilgoris were identified as Shadrack Leparan, a murder suspect, Enoch Ndege, and Patrick Mausa, both of whom hailed from neighbouring Kisii County. The two were theft suspects.

On the other hand, Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Mohammed Ali Abikar escaped from Kamiti Maximum prison and were arrested while on their way to Boni forest in Lamu county.

Following their escape on November 14, President Uhuru Kenyatta held a crisis meeting at State House with security officials.

In the meeting, the President announced the sacking of Commissioner General of Prisons Service, Wycliffe Ogalo.

Heavily armed detectives raided Magereza House commando-style and whisked the prison boss away after which they accompanied him home.