Driver stabs employer in Ruiru, disappears with her cash

Dennis Milimo

The servant turned assailant transferred an unspecified amount of money from his employer’s Mpesa account before fleeing on foot

File image of a crime scene cordoned off
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Ruiru have launched a manhunt of a man identified as Benjamin Munene Ndiang’ui, for allegedly stabbing his employer.

A statement issued by DCI through their official Twitter handle, details that Munene disappeared with unspecified amount of money after committing the crime.

The suspect was a driver to Jane Muraguri, of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Nairobi.

“Ndiang’ui who was a driver to one Jane Muraguri, of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Nairobi, as her driver, drove her to a secluded spot at ClayWorks along the busy Thika superhighway, where he stabbed her multiple times on her face.

“The servant turned assailant then transferred an unspecified amount of money from his employer’s Mpesa account before fleeing on foot, leaving behind a blood stained kitchen knife,” reads a statement from DCI.

Muraguri was rescued by a guard from BM security company who rushed her to Kenyatta University hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition.

She sustained serious injuries on her right eye, nostrils and mouth. A manhunt for the driver is currently ongoing with sleuths from DCI Ruiru leading the operation.

Manhunt for woman after husband's murder in Molo

Away from the Ruiru incident, Police in Molo, Nakuru County are also in search of a woman accused of killing her husband following a domestic brawl that turned fatal.

“Detectives based in Molo have launched a manhunt for a woman suspected to have killed her husband before fleeing to an unknown destination. Susan Nyambura, 35, fled her matrimonial home in Tayari village under the cover of darkness, leaving her husband’s lifeless body sprawled on the bed,” reads a statement from DCI.

The deceased identified as Frederick Gichini, 52, is believed to have returned home drunk before a domestic brawl ensued.

When detectives visited the homestead, they found Gichini’s body bearing injuries on the head, with blood oozing from his mouth.

Police managed to recover three pieces of wood believed to have been used by the 35-year-old woman, before fleeing the crime scene with her three children.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

