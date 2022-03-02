RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police launch manhunt for woman after husband's murder in Molo

Dennis Milimo

Another case of domestic violence as a wife is accused of fatally injuring her husband

Kenya police car in a past arrest
Kenya police car in a past arrest

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stationed in Molo, Nakuru County have launched a manhunt of a woman who is accused of killing her husband following a domestic brawl that turned fatal.

A statement issued by DCI details that Susan Nyambura hacked her husband to death, before fleeing to an unknown destination.

“Detectives based in Molo have launched a manhunt for a woman suspected to have killed her husband before fleeing to an unknown destination. Susan Nyambura, 35, fled her matrimonial home in Tayari village under the cover of darkness, leaving her husband’s lifeless body sprawled on the bed,” reads a statement from DCI.

The deceased identified as Frederick Gichini, 52, is believed to have returned home drunk before a domestic brawl ensued.

When detectives visited the homestead, they found Gichini’s body bearing injuries on the head, with blood oozing from his mouth.

Police managed to recover three pieces of wood believed to have been used by the 35-year-old woman, before fleeing the crime scene with her three children.

“Three pieces of wood believed to have been the murder weapons were also recovered. Detectives are following crucial leads that may lead to the arrest of the suspect, who fled with two of her three children,” DCI added.

The Molo killing come days after a similar incident was reported in Karagita, in the Naivasha area of Nakuru County, where a woman lost her life after her lover allegedly stabbed her to death in a domestic row.

Crime Scene
Crime Scene Crime Scene Pulse Live Kenya

Damackline Bonareri was stabbed to death by her estranged 28-year-old lover after a wrangle that had escalated.

The 26-year-old woman had left her home where she had been living with her lover in Narok to visit her sister in the Nakuru County town.

Brian Jomo, her lover, allegedly followed her hoping to mend things after Bonareri’s sister offered to help them resolve their differences.

Jomo, however, lay in wait for a time when the deceased’s sister was not at her house, locked all the exits, and stabbed the mother of three to death.

Dennis Milimo

