A police officer and a prison warder have been arrested while transporting drugs.

Reports indicated that the two were ferrying 20kgs of bhang in a government vehicle.

Sgt Morris Mugambi and Warder Stephen Kamau were arrested by a multi-agency security team along the Isiolo-Moyale highway.

The vehicle was said to be taking a sick inmate to Embu for treatment when police noticed the consignment, packed in four small bags.

Officers busted ferrying bhang

Samburu County Police Commander Samson Juma Ogelo said that after interrogation, the driver told police that the bags belonged to the two officers.

Crackdown on drug trafficking

The County Police Commander said the two were detained at Archers Post Police Station and will be arraigned in Isiolo Friday.

He vowed to take stern action against police officers indulging in drug trafficking, saying that such behaviour is tainting the government’s image.

Officers busted ferrying bhang

“We will not take such issues lightly and officers caught in drug business will be severely dealt with,” Mr Ogelo said.

Isiolo county security team announced an extensive crackdown on vehicles plying the route in an effort to curb drug trafficking.