Police Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe will on Thursday appear in court, charged with the murder of a University of Leeds, UK student in December 2018.

Constable Oyombe was arrested by DCI detectives on Wednesday after the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) concluded its investigations into the killing of one Carilton David Maina.

"FOLLOWING completion of Inquest into the death of Carlton David Maina on 22nd December 2018 at Laini Saba in Kibera, Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe of KNH Police Post was today arrested & to be charged for the offence of Murder C/Sec 203 as read with sec 204 of the Penal Code

The late Carilton David Maina. Police officer arrested 2 years after he shot dead Leeds University student in Kibra

"The deceased who on the fateful night succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted on him by the said police officer was a student at the University of Leeds in England. Suspect to be arraigned tomorrow 16th April, 2020 before Milimani High Court," an update by the DCI read.

Carilton was the only one shot

The University of Leeds student was shot dead at 2 am on December 22, 2018. He was in the company of three other friends as they went home from watching a football match.

Kilimani Police OCPD Michael Muchiri at the time stated that Maina and his friends were suspected to be a gang of robbers who had been terrorizing residents in Laini Saba.

Friends to Carilton, however, raised a concern that he was the only one shot during the incident and that none of the other friends he had been walking with had not been arrested if indeed the police thought they were criminals.

One Diana Bwari who was a friend to Maina stated: "He had become such an epitome of hope in Kibera. Not so many people from the slums get a chance to study abroad... He was in the company of three other friends, but he was the only one who was shot."

