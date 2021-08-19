Police officer arrested for Violently Robbing a Tuk Tuk Driver

According to a statement issued by DCI, the Police officer in question is currently in custody, as investigations into incident continue with the aim of bringing justice to the Tuk Tuk driver.

“Detectives in Kandara are investigating another incident of police misconduct, in which a police officer is reported to have violently robbed Sh1,100 from a Tuk Tuk driver. In an incident booked at Kabati Police Station in Murang’a county last evening, he complainant recounted how the policeman flagged down his Piaggio Tuk Tuk, registration number KTWA 546X, before he allegedly made a demand of Sh2,000. When the driver failed to part with the money, the officer allegedly snatched Sh300 that the driver was holding"

He further went ahead and forced his hands into the complainant’s pockets and robbed him off a further Sh800, leaving his trousers torn apart. The distraught Tuk Tuk driver raised alarm and Police Officers from Kabati Police Station led by the OCS, rushed to the scene of the incident. The officer was arrested and placed in custody. Investigations into the incident are ongoing with the aim of bringing justice to the Tuk Tuk driver & making the officer accountable for his actions if found culpable” reads a tweet from DCI.

Police officer arrest for Violently Robbing a Tuk Tuk Driver Pulse Live Kenya

Another Incident

The Kandara incident come hours after four police officers and an Mpesa agent were also arraigned in Court over a similar incident.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday (Night) on robbery with violence charges after they forcefully transferred money from the victims Phone, who later narrated the ordeal on social media.

The suspects will remain in custody for five more days as detectives complete their investigations.

"Four police officers and an Mpesa agent are in custody following an incident that was shared on social media by a member of the public, after a bad encounter with police officers on patrol.

In the post, the complainant detailed how he was arrested and handcuffed for violating curfew orders, some minutes past 10pm, on August, 12, 2021. One of the officers who arrested him allegedly took control of his mobile phone, accessed his MPESA menu and transferred Sh1030 to an MPESA line registered under the name Martin Ndichu Kamau. The complainant was then released without being booked for any offense"