Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Reports indicate that Kangogo shot herself dead using a pistol at her parents’ home in Keiyo.

The wanted policewoman has been on the run after killing a police officer in Nakuru and a former policeman in Juja.

Kangogo took her own live in her parent’s bathroom (New house under construction) at a time Detectives tracked her down to her parent’s home.

Kangongo shot dead her colleague, stable John Ogweno on July 5 and fled to Juja where she allegedly killed Peter Ndwiga, 32, at a hotel room.

The death of the elusive officer come days after her parent’s asked her to surrender to the police.

Kangongo’s father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and Mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo Pulse Live Kenya

Kangogo’s father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo apologized to the two families who lost their loved ones, stating that they are also shocked by her actions.

“Tunaambia familia mbili enye walipoteza watoto yao pole,” - said Kangogo's father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir.

The mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo said; “Alifanya mbaya kuua watu ata. Angewacha watu alafu akuje kusema kama kuna shida ilikua inamsumbua. Alikua mtoto yangu ya kwanza lakini sijui shida ilikua ni nini akafanya maneno kama hayo...".

Autopsy Report

On July 8th, post mortem conducted on Corporal Caroline Kangogo's second victim revealed that the 32-year-old man (Peter Ndwiga), died of excessive bleeding in the brain.

Government Pathologists Dr. Johansen Oduor also noted that the fatal wound which caused the hemorrhaging entered through his left ear and exited his skull through the right side.

The autopsy was conducted at the General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ms Kangogo lured Ndwiga to a hotel in Kimbo area along Thika Road where he met his death.

Pulse Live Kenya

Statement from DCI

In a statement, DCI had warned that the female cop - Corporal Caroline Kangogo - had gone rogue and had since killed two men already.

According to the statement, the female officer lured one of her victims to a hotel room where she later killed him in cold blood.

DCI further warned that the rogue officer is armed and is being considered dangerous.

Part of the officer's alleged modus operandi is dressing in a buibui, DCI reported.