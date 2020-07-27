Police officer who crashed vehicle while drunk, kills himself

A Nakuru police officer who was filmed two weeks ago after crashing a police vehicle while drunk has committed suicide.

Constable Fred Amaya hanged himself in a bathroom at Kiptagich Police Station in Kuresoi South, where he was stationed.

Reports indicated that Amaya's body was found by his colleagues on Sunday morning.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were alerted to the incident and they later took the body to Molo sub-County Hospital morgue.

Two weeks ago, Amaya was recorded after he crashed a police vehicle into a fence of private property in Kiptagich.

The video was widely circulated on social media and afterwards, the officer was seen struggling to get back inside after alighting from the passenger side.

The visibly drunk officer was held beck by members of the public as he tried to enter the vehicle.

Blood was also seen oozing from the officers head as some of the rescuers pleaded with him to seek medical help for the injury.