Two sisters are recuperating at the Rift Valley General Hospital after being set on fire by a police officer in Nakuru county on Saturday night.

According to a local daily, Phanice Nyabaro, 27, and her sister Ruth Nyabaro, 17, were admitted at the hospital with difficulties in breathing but are now in a stable condition.

Phanice sustained 18% burn injuries while Ruth sustained 8% burns and are waiting to be examined by a reconstructive surgeon.

Officer soaks sisters in petrol before setting them ablaze (YouTube)

Saka Achimba, a police officer, is said to have been threatening Phanice who was her lover before they parted ways some weeks ago.

According to Ruth, Mr Achimba showed up at Phanice’s shop at 6:30 pm and asked her whereabouts. By then Phanice had gone to Nakuru town to pick some goods. Achimba left the premises with Phanice’s phone with threats of killing her.

Later, around 8pm, Achimba returned to the shop, with petrol. He is alleged to have locked the shop before soaking the two sisters in petrol and setting them ablaze.

The officer has since been arrested and is being held at Nakuru central police station.