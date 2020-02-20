The police officer responsible for shooting dead a 24-year-old boda boda rider at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital on Tuesday has been arrested.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the officer was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The officer will be charged with murder in what the spokesman described as an airtight case.

"He will be in court for murder, there is enough evidence that he is the one who shot and killed the boda boda rider," Owino stated.

The officer was arrested on Wednesday night after a ballistics investigation linked the killer bullet to his firearm.

According to witnesses, the officer shot the boda boda rider after a confrontation over paring his motorcycle inside the hospital.

Witnesses narrated that the rider had been allowed to enter in his boda boda by security guards at the gate because he had ferried a child and her mother to the facility for emergency medical help.

The child is said to have been saved from drowning in Korogocho where Daniel offered to rush the two to hospital for the girl to be checked.

The incident sparked protests among patients at the facility leading to running battles with police.