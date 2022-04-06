Fresh details emerge of officers assaulting senior DCI officer in bar

A video that has been doing rounds on social media showed the two police constables in confrontation with the senior DCI officer before they left with him to Kasarani police station.

The two officers who have since been identified as Marwa Matiko and Charles Maina handcuffed and frog marched Jackson Owino after an argument ensued at the Seasons Lounge in Kasarani after Owino warned a woman to stop smoking inside the lounge.

“It was reported by Jackson Owino SP, the Senior County Criminal Investigations Officer(SCCIO) Kayole police division that he had taken his official car to the said bar for washing when he noticed one Elizabeth Wangari smoking in the bar," a senior officer whispered to the media.

The woman who had allegedly began hurling insults at Owino came back with the two cops who threatened to shoot Owino. A report filed by Owino said Matiko cocked his rifle on his chest and threatened to shoot him.

He further disarmed Owino of his Ceska pistol and shot in the air four times with Owino’s pistol as they left. Owino was released after the intervention of a senior cop at the Kasarani police station.

The two officers Matiko and Maina were also locked up and later released pending disciplinary action.

The scene of the crime has since been visited by officers from the Kasarani police station where four spent cartridges were found. The scene has also been put out of bounds and marked as an active crime scene.