Officials in Mandera County have raised concern after 32 travellers from Nairobi were released from quarantine prematurely.

This is worrying since the government had extended the stay of some Kenyans and foreigners who have been in quarantine centres where positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth stated that the extension was informed by the fact that some of those quarantined in the same the facility had tested positive.

Dr Amoth said the extension was because those quarantined in various facilities have not maintained optimal social distance.

Most of the positive cases in the country have been reported in quarantined centres.

The government had earlier announced 14-day mandatory quarantine in selected hotels and government facilities for all Kenyans arriving from abroad.

The extension of the days was not positively received by some of the people in quarantine with some claiming the government was treating them like prisoners.