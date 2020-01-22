Authorities shut down an unregistered college in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

Reports have indicated that DCI sleuths believe the school was being operated without the necessary documentation.

43 individuals, including 2 are managers, one Secretary, 2 teachers and 38 students of Atlas and Alison community colleges based at 1st Avenue in Eastleigh arrested.

"During the operation, 43 individuals without requisite documentation were arrested. Two are managers, one Secretary, two teachers and 38 students," a statement from the DCI read.

It continued: "All who were arrested without the required documentation will be arraigned tomorrow for residing outside designated areas as further investigations to establish the cartels behind the human trafficking syndicate continue."

Unlicensed courses

According to the DCI, Atlas college was registered with TVETA but has been offering courses that it has not been licensed while Alison community college was found not registered with TVETA.

"A multiagency team comprising of officers drawn from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, the General Service Unit & Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) launched an intelligence guided operation at Atlas and Alison community colleges," the DCI said.

"The colleges have been operating without the requisite licenses from TVETA and also enrol Somali refugees for language classes after which terror agents recruit students from the colleges for information gathering once they attain fluency," the statement added.