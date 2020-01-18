Police on Saturday, January 18, 2020 raided Embakasi East legislator Babu Owino’s house in Kileleshwa and conducted a thorough search during which several bullets were recovered.

Quoting officers involved with the investigations, K24 Digital reports that the lawmaker was present during the exercise conducted today at 2PM.

The publication reports that the lawmaker owns the bullets legally.

DJ Evolve (Right) and Babu Owino, (Left)

DCI officers however confiscated the bullets to aid in investigations into yesterday’s gun drama at B club where the MP is suspected to have shot Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve.

The MP was among the individuals who rushed the DJ to hospital after the shooting incident.

Reports indicate that the lawmaker footed the hospital bill of Ksh 600000 after the DJ received medical attention.

Owino was on Saturday transfered to Gigiri police station amidst reports that a section of his supporters were planning to storm Kilimani police station to demand for his release.

DNA samples were collected from the MP to aid with investigations with the police cordoning off the scene of the shooting at B Club.

After the search, the MP is reported to have been taken back to Gigiri police station awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.