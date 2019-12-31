The National Police Service has released photographs of men believed to have gang affiliations.

In a statement, the police claimed that the three men are armed and dangerous.

Authorities asked Kenyans to help find Arafat Kyalo Masa, Juma Waziri and Salim Mohamed in connection to criminal activities in Nairobi and Mombasa.

"Police are looking for the following in connection with criminal gangs in Nairobi and Mombasa, they are armed and dangerous," part of the statement read.

"Anyone with information of their whereabouts to please contact police on 99, 911,112 or report to the nearest Police Station or Post," it continued.