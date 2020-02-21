Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was on Thursday evening found dead in his house in Imara Daima Estate left what has been considered a suicide note.

A police report seen by Pulse indicates that the note was found in the house along with other evidence suggesting that he may have killed himself.

The note read: "Call my cousin Ben 0703****16 brother-0720****33."

5-worded suicide note left by Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office found dead in his Imara Daima house

Police also found a loaded Jericho pistol beside the body on the floor. The report indicates that Kenei had a bullet wound that may have killed him.

"Kipyegon Kenei aged 33 years attached to Deputy President's office who was living in the said house was lying dead on the floor with a bullet wound which had entered through the chin and exited through the head and also hit the ceiling of the said house," the police incident report reads.

Dead Sergeant linked to Echesa case

DCI boss George Kinoti who made a visit to the crime scene has insisted on investigations to be conducted before any conclusions are drawn.

The officer had been missing for a few days according to his colleagues. They started to search for him after discovering that he was present at the time when former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and some investors visited DP Ruto's Harambee Annex office.

DP Ruto has eulogized Kenei as a disciplined officer in a message posted on his verified Twitter handle.

"Deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who worked in my Harambee House Annex Office. Kenei was a disciplined young police officer. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death. My heartfelt thoughts to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace," Dr Ruto posted.

Dennis Itumbi also posted a condolence message stating: "In the call of duty, you interact and meet with many people. SGT. Kipyegon Kenei was one of those great people. A fine gentleman. Amazing Policeman. No. 224488, you saluted me in your life, I Salute you as you exit. You made life a smile."