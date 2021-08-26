Police service breaks silence on Ruto's security changes [Full Statement]

In the press release signed by newly appointed Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, the NPS explained that the security of DP Ruto's residence had been assigned to the the Security of Government Buildings Unit (SBG) within the AP.

He added that close protection of the deputy president was still being performed by the Presidential Escort Unit.

Full statement below

The National Police Service through its various units is mandated to provide security to government buildings and critical infrastructure including security to WIPs and their residences .

Today 26th August , 2021 the Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB) has been deployed to provide general security to the official residence of H.E the Deputy President from General Service Unit (GSU).

This is a normal re-assignment of duties within the National Police Service to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

The Presidential Escort Unit continues to provide close protection security to H.E the Deputy President

