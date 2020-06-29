Police on Monday morning launched an investigation to establish the circumstances under which the ANC party offices in Kakamega were razed down by suspected arsonists.

Witnesses say they say huge billowing smoke at the ANC offices at Amalemba estate in Kakamega town but by the time the fire was contained, a number of documents had already been destroyed by the fire.

Police were called into the scene and observed some of the offices had windows broken down which they suspect may have been used to start the fire.

The ANC party, led by Musalia Mudavadi, has been having internal squabbles with the latest being the expulsion of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has also challenged the legitimacy of Mudavadi as Party Leader - saying all office holders were supported to serve on an interim basis until June 25th when their term in office expired.