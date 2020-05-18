Police have been issued with explicit orders to arrest any person found wearing a face mask the wrong way.

The fresh orders from Head of Police Operations Henry Barmao came a day after Kenya's Coronavirus cases hit 887.

Ministry of Health officials have been highlighting incidents where people have the mask on them but it is not covering the nose and mouth.

"As we intensify this fight against Coronavirus, we have observed that most people are not wearing masks the proper way. A few of us have them hanging on our chins until we meet a law enforcement officer and we quickly pull it up. This will definitely not aid in the fight against Coronavirus," CAS Mercy Mwangangi stated in a recent presser.

Curfew Violations

The officers have also been ordered to file reports of the incidents along with curfew violations at the police headquarters daily.

"Similarly, mount roadblocks to ensure no movement of vehicles and persons after commencement of the 7 pm curfew hours, except those exempted and listed as essential service providers. All vehicles and persons found violating the orders to be detained and charged with contravening curfew orders. Submit daily returns on the same," a memo by the police boss read in part.