Court of appeal judge Sankale Ole Kantai will be charged with murder after investigator found what they believe is evidence that could sustain murder charges in relation to the bizarre murder of Tob Cohen, Nation reports.

Quoting the Director of Public investigations, George Kinoti, Sunday Nation reported that investigators went into the archives, screening the Judge’s communications as well as evidence dating to several months before Cohen disappeared and believe that the evidence can sustain a murder charge.

“We are definitely charging him with murder. We have established a prema facie case and we are sure it can stand in court,” Kinoti told Nation.

“It is self-telling. What we are tracing is an involvement as far as 1999. For a murder charge, what to look for is whether there is a motive. In this one, there was a motive by the judge,” added the DCI.

Kantai found himself in trouble after investigators unearthed a trail of text messages that he allegedly exchanged with Sarah Cohen, the key suspect in the murder of the dutch billionaire whose rotting body was found in a septic tank in his Kitisuru home.

File image of Sarah Cohen

His relationship with Sarah remains a controversial matter after it emerged that the two exchange intimate texts with Sarah refering to the judge as "love".

He also paid for the suspect to take a flight to join him in Kisumu forwhat is suspected to be an escapade during which the two reportedly spent a night in room 405 at the Acacia Primier Hotel.

Kantai was taken in on Friday for questioning and spent the night at Muthaiga police station.

He was released on a police bond on Saturday and is set to appear in court on Monday.