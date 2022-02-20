Pundits breakdown Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony hosted by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in Thika, Kiambu County, Livondo accused a senior government official of having tampered with President Uhuru Kenyatta's flights on two separate occasions.

Boisterous, Livondo claimed that the alleged attempts on President Kenyatta's life had caused the fallout with his deputy, Dr William Ruto.

Addressing "the people of Central Kenya", Livondo cautioned that the region needed to unite ahead of the August 9th polls to secure a pleasant future for the next 50 years.

The politician insisted that the vote-rich region needed to treat DP Ruto as President Kenyatta allegedly had, by giving him a wide berth.

"I'll get straight to the point and remind you, people of Central Kenya that I've been an ally of this region since the time my friend Mwai Kibaki was president, and I've known you to be a people who are not easily swayed.

"I've watched as things have developed and I find myself asking, 'Where is Central Kenya headed?'. I know many of you don't know this but I will say it... to save our nation. Many Kenyans have been asking why the two of them fell out... If you have a brother or a close friend and they attempt to make your plane fall out of the sky twice, will you forgive that?" the politician posed before getting into the details of occasions when President Kenyatta's flights were abruptly re-routed.

Kenya's political commentators react to Stanley Livondo's assassination claim

Livondo's remark has brewed a storm among political pundits in the country with most asserting that the decision to have Livondo speak at the event was deliberate.

"Why was Stanley Livondo given the chance to speak? And when he was speaking, nobody bothered to interrupt him, he was allowed... to speak for about four minutes and he had started speaking on this issue one minute in. Why was he allowed to say whatever he said?" posed one Lee Makwiny, an ODM-leaning commentator.

Mr Makwiny, concluded that Livondo had been purposely sent to the event to make the specific utterances, as a way of gauging the general public feeling they would generate.

"The truth of the matter is that some of the DP's allies may be tempted to respond... Someone will go to court and that's how DP Ruto will be dragged to court and forced to defend himself. I tend to think someone is trying to drag the DP to court... Or the whole thing is just intended to provoke DP Ruto," the pundit analysed, adding that Livondo may have been selected because he hails from Western Kenya.

Similar sentiments have been shared by a good number of commentators who are known to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Self-proclaimed spokesperson of the Hustler Nation Mr Dennis Itumbi, commenting on Livondo's remarks, called for his arrest.

"Alaar! DCI why are you silent? Livondo just claimed on Live TV that there was a plot to assassinate the President, to please, La Mada PS Karanja Kibicho, you arrested me for saying the truth on a plot to kill DP William Ruto, or you do not care about the president?" he posed.

More reactions from some of Kenya's most influential political commentators

Abuga Makori opined: "If Stanley Livondo's claims are ascertained, then Kikuyus will rethink."

Lord Mutai tweeted: "The only truth that most people don't want to talk about or they fear talking about," adding that he believed DP Ruto to be a power-hungry leader.

Standard columnist Dr Micheal Ndonye dismissed the remarks terming them as 'inciteful and propagandist'.

Taking a light approach to the statement, DP Ruto's son Nick stated that his father had faced worse.