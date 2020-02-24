Politician Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki is dead

City tycoon and veteran politician Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki has died.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that the veteran politician died on Monday morning at the Aga Khan Hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment.

"It is with great regret that we the family of Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki announce his passing on early this morning at the Aga Khan University Hospital at 1.30am,” said a statement from the family.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Kariuki had a long standing career as politician and was part of the second liberation activists, who fought for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

He was also a founding member of The National Alliance (TNA) party which President Uhuru Kenyatta used to vie for presidency in 2013.

At the time of his death, Mr Nginyo was the Kiambu County spokesperson for the Jubilee Party.

Nginyo Kariuki was a successful businessman, with several high-end properties to his name in Nairobi including Nginyo Towers on Koinange Street, among many others.

Politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have sent their messages of condolence to the family.