Roots party leader Professor George Wajackoyah has bought a brand new Mercedes Benz barely a few days after losing the 2022 presidential election.
Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine
The pro-legalization politician was one of the candidates in the 2022 presidential election
On his social media pages was seen driving while showing off his new sleek brand new Mercedes Benz E Class AMG E63 S.
According to the car sale industry estimations, the German machine is said to be retailing at Sh12,423,600.
Wajackoyah come in third in the recent presidential elections held on August 9th.
George Wajackoyah and his running Justina Wamae were contesting against three presidential aspirants Raila Odinga, William Ruto, and David Mwaure
Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.
The Roots Party leader garnered 61,969 votes representing 0.44% of the votes tallied by the electoral body IEBC.
David Mwaure Waihiga come in last with 31,987 equivalent to 0.23% of the votes tallied.
Meet the 2022 presidential candidate who hoped to legalize Marijuana
Professor George Wajackoyah, one of Kenya's respected law scholars, had promised to legalize weed (marijuana) if elected president.
The law professor, who also represents clients in court, was seeking the top office through the little-known Roots Party.
Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a man who had beaten all odds to find purpose in life.
Born in Mumias, Kakamega County, Prof. Wajackoyah was born before his parents separated and he never saw his mother until he came back from the United States, where he had been a university lecturer.
Wajackoyah grew up in abject poverty forcing him to seek opportunities for success elsewhere.
