RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Irene Okere

The pro-legalization politician was one of the candidates in the 2022 presidential election

Wajackoya driving his new car
Wajackoya driving his new car

Roots party leader Professor George Wajackoyah has bought a brand new Mercedes Benz barely a few days after losing the 2022 presidential election.

On his social media pages was seen driving while showing off his new sleek brand new Mercedes Benz E Class AMG E63 S.

According to the car sale industry estimations, the German machine is said to be retailing at Sh12,423,600.

Roots party leader in his car
Roots party leader in his car Roots party leader in his car Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet 2022 presidential hopeful who promises to legalise Marijuana

Wajackoyah come in third in the recent presidential elections held on August 9th.

George Wajackoyah and his running Justina Wamae were contesting against three presidential aspirants Raila Odinga, William Ruto, and David Mwaure

George Wajackoya
George Wajackoya George Wajackoya Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.

The Roots Party leader garnered 61,969 votes representing 0.44% of the votes tallied by the electoral body IEBC.

David Mwaure Waihiga come in last with 31,987 equivalent to 0.23% of the votes tallied.

Professor George Wajackoyah, one of Kenya's respected law scholars, had promised to legalize weed (marijuana) if elected president.

The law professor, who also represents clients in court, was seeking the top office through the little-known Roots Party.

Wajackoyah’s American wife breaks silence after hubby failed to vote
Wajackoyah’s American wife breaks silence after hubby failed to vote Wajackoyah’s American wife breaks silence after hubby failed to vote Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a man who had beaten all odds to find purpose in life.

Born in Mumias, Kakamega County, Prof. Wajackoyah was born before his parents separated and he never saw his mother until he came back from the United States, where he had been a university lecturer.

Wajackoyah grew up in abject poverty forcing him to seek opportunities for success elsewhere.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Cherera fires another salvo at Chebukati over claims of plotting to deny Ruto's win

Cherera fires another salvo at Chebukati over claims of plotting to deny Ruto's win

Early morning fire razes dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School

Early morning fire razes dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School

We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua

We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua

Detectives launch manhunt for woman last seen with murdered IEBC official

Detectives launch manhunt for woman last seen with murdered IEBC official

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

I am going to be the 3rd in command - Wetangula confirms he will resign for new role

I am going to be the 3rd in command - Wetangula confirms he will resign for new role

Raila Odinga should concede - International Human Rights Foundation

Raila Odinga should concede - International Human Rights Foundation

Trending

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) prepared ahead of Azimio La Umoja elected leaders' conference on August 13, 2022

Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC [Photos]

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during campaigns on August 5, 2022

Ruto’s first message to elected leaders

Deputy President Elect Rigathi Gachagua

Ruto's swearing-in will go on without Uhuru, Gachagua asserts

Kenya Parliament at a past session

Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament