On November 9, Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti was forced to apologize after netizens cast down her dressing.
4 times politicians were embarrassed by their wardrobe choices
From the late John Michuki to Wavinya Ndeti, politicians have been put on the spot over their outfit choices
Wavinya was marking her birthday with the people of Machakos but her choice of outfit did not sit well with netizens who called her out and forced her to apologize.
In her sentiments, Wavinya said it was a bad day for her promising to do better going forward.
“Lakini nyinyi wakenya, enyewe mmeniweza. One thing I now know is that you love me being smart. Sitadissapoint tena. Nowadays I care more about your needs. Love you guys,” Wavinya said.
Wavinya is however not the only politician whose wardrobe decisions have landed in trouble with Kenyans, below are three other politicians who have had embarrassing moments from their dressing.
John Michuki
The former Internal security minister, the late John Michuki was in the limelight when he was spotted with torn socks during a meeting in 2005.
Michuki’s wife however took responsibility for the error and even made a public apology.
Evans Kidero
Also on the spot for wearing torn socks is former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who publicly appeared with torn socks. Just like Michuki, Kidero’s wife shouldered the burden of her husband’s wardrobe failure.
“As his wife, I am terribly embarrassed that I allowed this to happen and take full responsibility for this unfortunate oversight,” Kidero’s wife Susan Kidero said.
Ms Kidero said her husband left home quite early and did not leave a chance for her to see what he had worn.
Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's rise to the second top office saw Kenyans pay closer attention to his choice of outfits.
Netizens put DP Gachagua on the spot saying he needed to re-look at his wardrobe which has seen him put on oversized suits. In his defence, Gachagua said he had no luxury of dressing appropriately as he was under pressure from government machinery.
"People have been raising questions about the way I dress, I want to tell the people I had no luxury to think about dressing I was caring about my life, I was in danger that was my concern. That I live to take care of my family," Gachagua said in a past address.
Gachagua also promised to hit the gym which was going to see him in better shape and dressed even smarter.
