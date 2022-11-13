4 times politicians were embarrassed by their wardrobe choices

Wavinya was marking her birthday with the people of Machakos but her choice of outfit did not sit well with netizens who called her out and forced her to apologize.

In her sentiments, Wavinya said it was a bad day for her promising to do better going forward.

“Lakini nyinyi wakenya, enyewe mmeniweza. One thing I now know is that you love me being smart. Sitadissapoint tena. Nowadays I care more about your needs. Love you guys,” Wavinya said.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti Pulse Live Kenya

Wavinya is however not the only politician whose wardrobe decisions have landed in trouble with Kenyans, below are three other politicians who have had embarrassing moments from their dressing.

John Michuki

The former Internal security minister, the late John Michuki was in the limelight when he was spotted with torn socks during a meeting in 2005.

Michuki socks Pulse Live Kenya

Michuki’s wife however took responsibility for the error and even made a public apology.

Evans Kidero

Also on the spot for wearing torn socks is former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who publicly appeared with torn socks. Just like Michuki, Kidero’s wife shouldered the burden of her husband’s wardrobe failure.

“As his wife, I am terribly embarrassed that I allowed this to happen and take full responsibility for this unfortunate oversight,” Kidero’s wife Susan Kidero said.

Kidero socks Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Kidero said her husband left home quite early and did not leave a chance for her to see what he had worn.

Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's rise to the second top office saw Kenyans pay closer attention to his choice of outfits.

Netizens put DP Gachagua on the spot saying he needed to re-look at his wardrobe which has seen him put on oversized suits. In his defence, Gachagua said he had no luxury of dressing appropriately as he was under pressure from government machinery.

DP Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

"People have been raising questions about the way I dress, I want to tell the people I had no luxury to think about dressing I was caring about my life, I was in danger that was my concern. That I live to take care of my family," Gachagua said in a past address.