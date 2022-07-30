7 lucrative posts Ruto offered Sonko to dump Azimio [List]

Sonko divulged that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) tabled a compelling deal that eventually saw him switch sides, dumping Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

The politician listed the posts in his memorandum of understanding agreement with DP Ruto as:-

One CS position in the National Government Three PS positions in the National Government Four ambassadors Three CECs in the Mombasa county government Three chief officers in the Mombasa county government Two CEC positions in the Nairobi county government Three chief officers in the Mombasa county government

Pulse Live Kenya

“With your blessings, I would want to get into this agreement with UDA, so that I can be assured of jobs and opportunities for my Mombasa and Nairobi people,” Sonko stated.

Just minutes before he inked the deal with Ruto, Sonko divulged that he was weighing the options on whether to settle for the seven enticing positions already on the table if UDA managed to win the elections or to still remain in Azimio.

Eventually, going by his decision to join Kenya Kwanza, Sonko went for the deal that has him lined up for at least one lucrative position should William Ruto form the next government.

“Time is not on our side and I have had to sit down as a leader, think about what would be best for my people and I have come to the realisation that I should work with a government that shares the same vision for my people as I and one that benefits them,” Sonko posted online.

"If you're with me na mnipe baraka zenu then I will be signing this agreement in the next 2 hours. Niende nisiende?" he added, moments before he crossed over to Kenya Kwanza.

He was received by Kenya Kwanza’s presidential candidate William Ruto at his Karen residence.

Sonko was holed up in a private meeting with Ruto before his decision to join Kenya Kwanza was announced by the deputy president.

An elated DP Ruto shared photos of their meeting, making it public that the former Nairobi had found a new home.