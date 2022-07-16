This is after the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 emerged online last week sparking different reactions from netizens due to its monster appearances.
A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck
Deputy President William Ruto has finally received a six-wheeled truck fully pimped with his photo and that of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.
In a statement on his social pages, the presidential hopeful lauded the team defining their creativeness as exquisite.
The Kenya Kwanza flagbearer also thanked the hustler supporter for the gift asserting that it will be an important asset during the hustler nation campaign activities across the country.
"Indeed Every Hustle Matters. Pimp My Ride: Creativity at its best. Thank you for your contribution to the Hustler Nation Campaign," said Ruto.
The second in command is seen riding his new prestigious car branded with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colours at his home in Karen.
Ruto quietly meets sculptor who pushed wheelbarrow from Nakuru
Ruto has been receiving numerous gifts during the campaign season, in May 2022, one man Silas Wanjeru, also gifted him wheelbarrow with his sculpture.
Silas Wanjeru, pushed the wheelbarrow from Nakuru County to the DP's residence to gift him .
The deputy president quietly received the sculpture at his Nairobi residence on Monday May 30.
Unlike his usual tendency, DP Ruto did not issue any photos or statement regarding the gift on his verified social media pages.
Going by photos shared online, however, the DP was impressed by the Nakuru-based artist's efforts.
Silas conveyed that it took him four years to work on the sculpture as an appreciation of the UDA party leader's commitment to solving Kenya’s problems.
