A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

Authors:

Irene Okere

Deputy President William Ruto has finally received a six-wheeled truck fully pimped with his photo and that of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen
DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen

This is after the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 emerged online last week sparking different reactions from netizens due to its monster appearances.

In a statement on his social pages, the presidential hopeful lauded the team defining their creativeness as exquisite.

William Ruto receiving the customized track in his Karen residence
William Ruto receiving the customized track in his Karen residence William Ruto receiving a gift Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Kwanza flagbearer also thanked the hustler supporter for the gift asserting that it will be an important asset during the hustler nation campaign activities across the country.

"Indeed Every Hustle Matters. Pimp My Ride: Creativity at its best. Thank you for your contribution to the Hustler Nation Campaign," said Ruto.

The second in command is seen riding his new prestigious car branded with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colours at his home in Karen.

READ: This statement is an example of why Ruto and Gachagua will skip presidential debates-Moses Kuria

DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen
DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto has been receiving numerous gifts during the campaign season, in May 2022, one man Silas Wanjeru, also gifted him wheelbarrow with his sculpture.

Silas Wanjeru, pushed the wheelbarrow from Nakuru County to the DP's residence to gift him .

The deputy president quietly received the sculpture at his Nairobi residence on Monday May 30.

Silas Wanjeru meets DP Ruto
Silas Wanjeru meets DP Ruto Silas Wanjeru meets DP Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Unlike his usual tendency, DP Ruto did not issue any photos or statement regarding the gift on his verified social media pages.

READ: Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre

Going by photos shared online, however, the DP was impressed by the Nakuru-based artist's efforts.

Silas conveyed that it took him four years to work on the sculpture as an appreciation of the UDA party leader's commitment to solving Kenya’s problems.

Authors:

Irene Okere

