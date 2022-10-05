Murife don't run - viral internet meme reaches National Assembly chambers

In a debate of who held the majority in the National Assembly, Duale hit at Suna East member of parliament Junet Mohammed after emergence of the issue of the political parties amendment act.

Duale said that the Kenya Kwanza law makers were against the act which birthed the formation of coalition parties that is now Azimio One Kenya Colaition and Kenya Kwanza Colaition that is now causing division on who holds majority in the National Assembly.

"Mr Speaker, I remember I told my colleagues then, that don't make laws that will haunt you. There are people who are running away from that chaos," he said.

"As they say Murife don't run, Junet and your colleagues don't run. This matter must be decided this afternoon," Duale said.

The sentiments by Duale left the law makers lit up.

The Azimio One Kenya Colaition party members argued that they held majority in the house which was countered by Duale who said Azimio was not a party but a coalition.

Nominated member of parliament John Mbadi in response said Azimio was not a coalition but a corporate political party.

"The reason why Azimio was accepted to be registered is that it's a corporate political party. The moment you are a member of ODM, by extension you are a member of Azimio political party," he said.

Junet on the other hand threw a jab at leaders that had changed ship to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition saying that leaders needed to respect political party laws.

“We must respect our laws. You cannot engage in another marriage before divorcing the first partner and when you want to divorce, there is a divorce procedure to be followed,” he stated.