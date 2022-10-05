RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Murife don't run - viral internet meme reaches National Assembly chambers

Amos Robi

The viral phrase was used by Garissa township member of parliament Aden Duale on his Suna East counter part Junet Mohammed

Garrisa town MP Aden Duale
Garrisa town MP Aden Duale

Members of the National Assembly were treated to laughter after Garrissa township member of parliament cracked the chambers up.

Recommended articles

In a debate of who held the majority in the National Assembly, Duale hit at Suna East member of parliament Junet Mohammed after emergence of the issue of the political parties amendment act.

Duale said that the Kenya Kwanza law makers were against the act which birthed the formation of coalition parties that is now Azimio One Kenya Colaition and Kenya Kwanza Colaition that is now causing division on who holds majority in the National Assembly.

"Mr Speaker, I remember I told my colleagues then, that don't make laws that will haunt you. There are people who are running away from that chaos," he said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Acting DCI addresses reports of telling off DP Gachagua

"As they say Murife don't run, Junet and your colleagues don't run. This matter must be decided this afternoon," Duale said.

The sentiments by Duale left the law makers lit up.

The Azimio One Kenya Colaition party members argued that they held majority in the house which was countered by Duale who said Azimio was not a party but a coalition.

Nominated member of parliament John Mbadi in response said Azimio was not a coalition but a corporate political party.

"The reason why Azimio was accepted to be registered is that it's a corporate political party. The moment you are a member of ODM, by extension you are a member of Azimio political party," he said.

READ: Cabinet lifts ban on GMO crops in Kenya

John Mbadi
John Mbadi Pulse Live Kenya

Junet on the other hand threw a jab at leaders that had changed ship to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition saying that leaders needed to respect political party laws.

“We must respect our laws. You cannot engage in another marriage before divorcing the first partner and when you want to divorce, there is a divorce procedure to be followed,” he stated.

On Tuesday October 4 National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said he would use the session to get MPs' views on the dilemma who is the Majority before he retreated to make a decision.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

General Kibochi promotes 2022 London Marathon silver winner

General Kibochi promotes 2022 London Marathon silver winner

GMO foods: 4 most burning queries Kenyans are asking Google

GMO foods: 4 most burning queries Kenyans are asking Google

Why DP Gachagua is falling into a trap - Ngunjiri Wambugu

Why DP Gachagua is falling into a trap - Ngunjiri Wambugu

Murife don't run - viral internet meme reaches National Assembly chambers

Murife don't run - viral internet meme reaches National Assembly chambers

Acting DCI addresses reports of telling off DP Gachagua

Acting DCI addresses reports of telling off DP Gachagua

New look Tom Mboya statue unveiled after 2 years [Photos]

New look Tom Mboya statue unveiled after 2 years [Photos]

Muhoozi says Museveni has made military changes after diplomatic storm

Muhoozi says Museveni has made military changes after diplomatic storm

Ruto appoints new ADC from KDF Special Forces branch

Ruto appoints new ADC from KDF Special Forces branch

List of entertainment joints whose licenses have been revoked

List of entertainment joints whose licenses have been revoked

Trending

Moses Kuria and President William Ruto (Twitter)

Moses Kuria makes major move after nomination for Cabinet Secretary

Garrisa town MP Aden Duale

Murife don't run - viral internet meme reaches National Assembly chambers

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua welcomes Ngunjiri Wambugu to his Hiriga home in Mathira, Nyeri County

Why DP Gachagua is falling into a trap - Ngunjiri Wambugu