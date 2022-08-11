RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Aden Duale re-elected as Wamunyinyi loses in Kanduyi

Dennis Milimo

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Aden Duale has been re-elected as the Garissa Township MP after garnering 9, 905 votes.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Nasir Mohamed Dolal was second with 5,972 and Abdulahi Mohamed (UPA) came in third with 5,529 votes.

"Not because we were the best but we offered -- in The Plan -- viable remedies for the present challenges in Garissa Township Constituency. We won," Aden Duale said after being declared winner.

In Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County , Incumbent Wafula Wamunyinyi has lost his seat to Ford Kenya's John Makali.

In Gem Constituency Elisha Odhiambo has retained his seat as being declared MP-elect with 48,465 votes.

Charles Kamuren of UDA has been re-elected MP for Baringo South Constituency with 15,340 votes. He floored Dickson ole Keis of Jubilee who garnered 9,899 and Joseph Tarus (Independent) who got 7,241 votes.

Adipo Okuome of ODM has retained his Karachuonyo Constituency seat after getting 45,846 votes

Wiper Party’s Joshua Kivinda have been declared MP-elect for Kaiti Constituency after securing 21,175 votes to retain the seat.

Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri has been declared the winner of the Kasarani MP seat.

Karauri won the seat after garnering 32,406 votes against John Kamau's (UDA) 30,444 votes and Mercy Gakuya's (Jubilee) 24,790.

MP John Waluke has retained his seat that the member of parliament of Sirisia Constituency for the third time.

Waluke who was the Jubilee Party candidate garnered16,461 votes, followed closely by Nasiuma Wafula (8,811) and Moses Nandalwe (3,521).

In Bomet East, UDA’s Richard Yegon has defeated KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat with 35,431 votes against 13, 475 votes.

Lawyer Otiende Amollo has retained his seat as the Rarieda MP after garnering 37,676 votes.

