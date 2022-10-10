81-year-old US tradition that Grand Mullah wants Ruto to adopt

Ahmednasir explained that a law is needed to create the institutions, which, according to him, should be task with storing crucial information and documents.

“I will petition President William Ruto to enact legislation establishing a presidential library for every president of Kenya.

"The libraries will be named after a given president and built in a town of his choice. It will house documents relating to his tenure/history/records,” he said.

The lawyer proposes that Kenya adopts a similar tradition practised in the United States.

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York, was America’s first presidential library opened in 1941.

About 81 years later, the US has maintained the tradition, with the latest addition being the Trump Presidential Library.

Ahmednasir's proposal comes amid concern about missing details of communication and documents shared by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The official Presidential Website was used to share and disseminate important announcements, but soon after leaving office, information on the website was no longer available.

As the current administration streamlines its communication channels, it is not clear whether the missing information was lost or archived.

In March 2018, the government disclosed plans to build a Presidential Library, Museum, and Exhibition Center.