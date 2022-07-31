Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Ruto watched in silence as the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader publicly declared that he will not vote for the UDA chairman, rallying the crowd to join him is voting in the former Transport CAS as his successor.

Mutua noted that he has examined all the candidates seeking to succeed him and has arrived at the conclusion that Ndeti is the best person to take over from where he will leave the county.

The Machakos county boss confirmed to the crowd that he will himself vote for Ndeti as his governor on August 9th polls.

"I want to announce to the Kamba community that I have worked for you for ten years. I am now leaving you as the Machakos governor. I want to tell you who I will leave you with as your next governor.

"My vote I will give to Wavinya Ndeti because she is the one who can bring development to Machakos County. I defeated Wavinya Ndeti several times. I will vote for Deputy President William Ruto as my fifth President, Rita Ndunge (Woman Representative candidate) and Wavinya Ndeti as my governor," Mutua stated.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Machakos at a Kenya Kwanza rally that was presided over by DP Ruto.

Political realignments in the recent past have turned in the favour of the Wiper party candidate with Mutua’s deputy and Maendeleo Chap Chap Machakos gubernatorial candidate Francis Maliti withdrawing his bid and declaring support for Ndeti earlier in the week.