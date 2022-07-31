RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Charles Ouma

DP Ruto who was in attendance watched in silence as governor Mutua declared his support for the Azimio candidate

Dr Alfred Mutua speaks durimng Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Machakos on July 30, 2022 where he endorsed Azimio politician Wavinya Ndeti for governor
Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua caused a stir during a Kenya Kwanza rally presided over by DP William Ruto when he publicly endorsed and campaigned for Wavinya Ndeti for the gubernatorial seat, despite the fact that Kenya Kwanza has Johnstone Muthama of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) contesting for the same seat.

Ruto watched in silence as the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader publicly declared that he will not vote for the UDA chairman, rallying the crowd to join him is voting in the former Transport CAS as his successor.

Mutua noted that he has examined all the candidates seeking to succeed him and has arrived at the conclusion that Ndeti is the best person to take over from where he will leave the county.

Dr Alfred Mutua addresses a crowd during Kenya Kwanza campaigns on July 21, 2022
The Machakos county boss confirmed to the crowd that he will himself vote for Ndeti as his governor on August 9th polls.

"I want to announce to the Kamba community that I have worked for you for ten years. I am now leaving you as the Machakos governor. I want to tell you who I will leave you with as your next governor.

READ: Governor Mutua reveals his 2022 plans after crucial court win over Wavinya

"My vote I will give to Wavinya Ndeti because she is the one who can bring development to Machakos County. I defeated Wavinya Ndeti several times. I will vote for Deputy President William Ruto as my fifth President, Rita Ndunge (Woman Representative candidate) and Wavinya Ndeti as my governor," Mutua stated.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Machakos at a Kenya Kwanza rally that was presided over by DP Ruto.

Political realignments in the recent past have turned in the favour of the Wiper party candidate with Mutua’s deputy and Maendeleo Chap Chap Machakos gubernatorial candidate Francis Maliti withdrawing his bid and declaring support for Ndeti earlier in the week.

The Machakos gubernatorial race has attracted the interest of CCU party leader Nzioka Waita, UDA national chairman Johnson Muthama and ELP party leader Rose Mulwa.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

