Family explain why they spoke to media on Ruto slapping former Assistant Minister

Recounting events from 2002, the late Chesire’s wife and sister Zipporah Kittony narrated that DP Ruto slapped the former MP during a disagreement at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto, then a stalwart in the KANU administration and serving as Eldoret North MP, wielded immense power.

In an interview with Nation, Dr Alice Chesire - the former Assistant Minister’s widow -recounted that the slapping incident was emotional baggage that Chesire carried to his grave.

Alice narrated that the issue was never resolved and every time the UDA party leader makes headlines, the family and neighbours are reminded of the slap and the altercation that ensued at State House when the independence party was on the verge of losing power.

“On that day he came back home and I could see he was in a lot of pain emotionally. One of his eyes was red and he painfully narrated to us what had happened to him,” Alice Chesire narrated.

In Eldoret, this is not an issue that can disappear - Alice Chesire

She maintained that the family is only setting the record straight on a matter that has often been quoted in public domain and has no malice in speaking up now with just 9 days to the elections.

“I am speaking now because there have been a lot of stories going around about this incident that happened to my late husband, Reuben Chesire since the viral audio of the deputy president saying he almost slapped the president.

"I am not saying now to try and reduce his votes. I am saying it now because I want the voice of peace to be heard among Kenyans and even as we finish the elections, we need to speak peace among the youth and the politicians so that we have peace in this country. In Eldoret, this is not an issue that can disappear. People keep reminding me about it, telling me that it is still an unfinished business,” she stated.

The assault was never reported to the police as Chesire had hoped Ruto would reach out and resolve the matter, a thing the DP never did.