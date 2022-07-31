RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Family explain why they spoke to media on Ruto slapping former Assistant Minister

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The late Reuben Chesire's family has confirmed, in a media interview, that DP Ruto slapped the former Assistant Minister at State House

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto

The family of former Eldoret North MP Reuben Chesire has spoken to the media concerning a physical altercation involving Deputy President William Ruto.

Recounting events from 2002, the late Chesire’s wife and sister Zipporah Kittony narrated that DP Ruto slapped the former MP during a disagreement at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto, then a stalwart in the KANU administration and serving as Eldoret North MP, wielded immense power.

In an interview with Nation, Dr Alice Chesire - the former Assistant Minister’s widow -recounted that the slapping incident was emotional baggage that Chesire carried to his grave.

The late Reuben Chesire
The late Reuben Chesire Pulse Live Kenya

Alice narrated that the issue was never resolved and every time the UDA party leader makes headlines, the family and neighbours are reminded of the slap and the altercation that ensued at State House when the independence party was on the verge of losing power.

The family of former Eldoret North MP Reuben Chesire has opened up on a feud between their kin and Deputy President William Ruto.

“On that day he came back home and I could see he was in a lot of pain emotionally. One of his eyes was red and he painfully narrated to us what had happened to him,” Alice Chesire narrated.

She maintained that the family is only setting the record straight on a matter that has often been quoted in public domain and has no malice in speaking up now with just 9 days to the elections.

Dr Alice Chesire, widow of the late Reuben Chesire, at her Makongi Farm in Uasin Gishu County
Dr Alice Chesire, widow of the late Reuben Chesire, at her Makongi Farm in Uasin Gishu County Pulse Live Kenya

“I am speaking now because there have been a lot of stories going around about this incident that happened to my late husband, Reuben Chesire since the viral audio of the deputy president saying he almost slapped the president.

"I am not saying now to try and reduce his votes. I am saying it now because I want the voice of peace to be heard among Kenyans and even as we finish the elections, we need to speak peace among the youth and the politicians so that we have peace in this country. In Eldoret, this is not an issue that can disappear. People keep reminding me about it, telling me that it is still an unfinished business,” she stated.

The assault was never reported to the police as Chesire had hoped Ruto would reach out and resolve the matter, a thing the DP never did.

“He had wanted Ruto to come to him with three elders so that he could talk and the elders would guide the young man in the right way. He waited for so long for William Ruto to come and seek forgiveness, and up to the time he died in 2008, Ruto never came to say sorry," Dr Chesire added.

Family explain why they spoke to media on Ruto slapping former Assistant Minister

