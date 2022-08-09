Another Parliamentary election suspended by IEBC

Information reaching our News desk, indicates that the MP ballot papers were mixed with those for Kuresoi South, forcing the returning officer to suspend the exercise.

However, elections for all the other elective posts is still ongoing. Ballot papers for the MP race were also reported missing at Mercy Njeri primary school still in Rongai constituency.

On Monday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, suspended election for members of the National Assembly in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies due to errors on ballot papers.

At the same time, Chebukati, suspended elections for the gubernatorial positions in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after errors were found on the ballot papers for the respective positions.

Speaking on Monday around 8:30 pm, Azimio la Umoja Secretary General and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed expressed displeasure with IEBC’s decision, alleging that it was a calculated mischief meant to frustrate Azimio in their strongholds.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Tonight we serve notice to IEBC and all its commissioners…this suspension is an intended mischief and therefore we urge Azimio supporters especially in Mombasa and Kakamega to turn out in large numbers and Vote for their favorite Presidential candidate Raila Amollo Odinga, senators, governors, MPs and MCAs.

"Despite of the suspension we are urging our supporters to come put in large numbers, what is suspended is only the gubernatorial election, all other elective posts are going on as scheduled tomorrow morning. Let’s come out and put the commission and its sponsors to shame,” June Mohammed said.

Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Abdullswamad Sharif Nassir weighed in, saying IEBC was deliberate with the mix-up.

“All the photos on the ballot papers had photos for Kilifi County… we wrote a protest letter to IEBC even before they made the announcement. This was a deliberate error by IEBC …so don’t be shake get out and vote