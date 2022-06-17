Babu Owino questions why IEBC cleared this candidate to vie in 2022

“This is so dangerous! Have a look at this result slip of my unworthy opponent Francis Wambugu. He is so thick that he couldn’t even do proper forgery. How did IEBC clear this academic dwarf? The main qualification for you to be an UDA aspirant is that you must be stupid,” said Babu.

Babu claimed that the UDA aspirant couldn't do a proper forgery and explained that the results certificate showed that he scored a mean grade of C in his KCSE examination.

Pointing out what he claimed to have been sloppy forgery, Babu criticised the UDA party under which Mureithi will be vying.