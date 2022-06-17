RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Babu Owino questions why IEBC cleared this candidate to vie in 2022

Irene Okere

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has called out the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) for clearing his opponent Francis Mureithi to vie in 2022.

According to Babu, Mureithi is not worthy to be his opponent, accusing him of forgery and parading fake documents on his social media pages.

“This is so dangerous! Have a look at this result slip of my unworthy opponent Francis Wambugu. He is so thick that he couldn’t even do proper forgery. How did IEBC clear this academic dwarf? The main qualification for you to be an UDA aspirant is that you must be stupid,” said Babu.

Babu claimed that the UDA aspirant couldn't do a proper forgery and explained that the results certificate showed that he scored a mean grade of C in his KCSE examination.

Pointing out what he claimed to have been sloppy forgery, Babu criticised the UDA party under which Mureithi will be vying.

“Unconfirmed Degree Association (UDA) aspirants all involved in forgery with violence. My unworthy opponent Francis Mureithi is leading in stupidity that he couldn’t do proper forgery,” stated Owino.

