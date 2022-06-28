The two have been trading harsh words on social media following Sifuna’s announcement that Bahati had stepped down in favour of the ODM candidate in Mathare constituency, Anthony Oluoch.

Sifuna shared a short clip of the Jubilee party leadership confirming that Bahati was no longer in the Mathare race.

In his words, the ODM SG alleged that he will only accept Bahati’s apology through his wife Diana Marua - this after the singer lectured him over what he termed as propagating fake news about his candidature.

“Ahsante sana wana Jubilee Party Nairobi for resolving the Mathare question for us. We now have a candidate. Hio kijana ya kulia lia nitachukua apology yake kwa Diana personally [Let the crying boy know I will accept an apology through his wife Diana, personally],” Sifuna captioned the Jubilee Party video.

Bahati clapped back at Sifuna, asking him to refrain from mentioning his wife’s name. He went on to allege that Sifuna had been paid by his opponent to soil his bid as the next Mathare MP.

“F*ck you Mr Sifuna. Keep your mouth away from mentioning my wife in your cheap politics! Have some respect for women,” Bahati hit back.

He also made it clear that he will be on the ballot come August 9, 2022, requesting his supporters to ignore statements made by Sifuna.

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in Pulse Live Kenya

“And so because it seems this Sifuna and Shebesh have been paid by my losing opponent to spread propaganda let me answer them here. First and foremost you two don't speak on behalf of my party Jubilee. I want to confirm that I Bahati Kioko I am still on the ballot as the next Mathare MP,” Bahati stated.

On Monday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said that a meeting between ODM and Jubilee resolved to have Bahati step aside from the race since Anthony Aluoch is their preferred candidate.

"Zoning was done perfectly even here in Mathare we have agreed that it's an ODM zone. We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Anthony Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government,” Edwin Sifuna said.

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in Pulse Live Kenya