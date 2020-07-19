Vocal Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has thrown a new challenge at President Uhuru Kenyatta as the 2022 succession heats up.

In a politically charged meeting that was also attended by his Soy compatriot Caleb Kositany, Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and the county Woman Representative Liza Chelule, the staunch DP Ruto supporter urged Uhuru not to meddle in the 2022 succession politics.

Ngunjiri told the president to emulate his predecessor, former President Mwai Kibaki by treating all 2022 contestants equally amid allegations of intimidation and harassment of MPs allied to the DP.

"I want him to know that he is my President for now, the Deputy President is still in his position, when it comes to 2022 everyone will go their own ways but I'll ask because Kibaki was old, I would urge our President to follow in the footsteps of Kibaki.” Stated the legislator.

Kimani Ngunjiri with DP Ruto

The lawmaker urged the president not to soil his legacy by taking sides in the 2022 race but to retire as a statesman with his dignity intact.

"Kibaki did not endorse anyone, he remained quiet and asked everyone to go and campaign for themselves and we ask our President to leave with a good legacy by not endorsing a presidential candidate," he added.

Intimidation of Ruto allies

His remarks come at a time when MPs allied to the DP have complained of intimidation by state agencies with several of their meetings ending up in chaos.

Police officers on Saturday moved in and dispersed Ruto’s political allies who had convened at MP Charles Gimose’s home in Vihiga.

The officers lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse the attendants, forcing Bonny Khwalwale and Mumias East MP Ben Washiali to flee through the fence.

Bonny Khalwale running away after police dispersed his meeting

Ngunjiri recounted better days when he enjoyed a closer relationship with the head of state, adding that his loyalty saw him labelled as a sycophant.

"I fought for him in Parliament and he once called me when I was in the House to pass the Security bill.

"I used to very good at that, I'm the one who welcomed him here at Bahati, I was loyal and still loyal to my president," stated the MP.