Brian Olunga, an aide to Kimilili politician and lawyer Brian Khaemba, was on Saturday laid to rest in Malava, Kakamega County.
Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred
As we bid him goodbye, we pray for nothing but justice - Brian Khaemba
Brian was allegedly shot dead by Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa on August 9, 2022.
Khaemba, who was vying for the Kimilili MP seat under the DAP-K party, mourned his departed aide asserting that his killer will be held accountable.
"As we bid him goodbye, we pray for nothing but justice to his family and the culprit to be held liable," said Khaemba.
The autopsy found that Olunga died from excessive bleeding after he was shot through the head by a bullet.
The main suspect, Barasa surrendered to the police after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered his arrest.
Barasa is currently in custody awaiting the DCI to conduct further investigation on the incident and give witnesses, including NYS and IEBC officials the opportunity to record statements.
Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident
Detectives in Bungoma are probing a shooting incident that left one person dead at Chebukhwabi Primary School in Bungoma County.
Bungoma County Commissioner, Samuel Kimiti, said that police officers are looking for Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, in connection to the shooting.
According to credible reports, the victim was identified as an aide of his closest rival Brian Khaemba of the DAP-K party.
"We want him to surrender to police wherever he is and if any member of the public spots him let them alert police," the Bungoma County Commissioner said
Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]
Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa spoke to the media explaining the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of one of his opponent's aides, Brian Olunga.
Barasa said that he had been in Nairobi when he was made aware that security officers were looking for him.
He stated that there had been incidences of insecurity and gunshots in the Kimilili area before the polls and he too had been a victim, denying reports that he shot Olunga.
“I drove all the way from Nairobi to this place and I am ready to corporate with the police so that I can also know what killed that young man.
