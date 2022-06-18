Charity Ngilu reveals why she dropped Kitui gubernatorial bid

Ngilu who was speaking at the launch of Digital Mission for Ushanga Kenya stated that after being in elective politics for more than 30 years, she has opted to start nurturing the next crop of women leaders.

The governor explained that her current focus is national politics where she will be in the frontline pushing for women’s empowerment in a better way.

"I stepped down because I want to support women on a national level," Ngilu stated.

The governor did not reveal the nature of her involvement in politics at the national level, noting that she is still consulting widely to make the right political moves.

"Remember I have been in the leadership position for over 30 years, it is now time to move forward and give young women a chance and also be part and parcel of the building of their capacity.

"This cannot just be announced that I'm exiting, you have to call people and prepare and they bless me and they tell me to go on. So I can't make a decision like this alone," Ngilu added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ngilu stepped down from the race in favour of Wiper candidate, Julius Malombe with Raila Odinga making her decision to quit the race during a campaign rally in Kitui county.

Odinga hinted at picking Ngilu for a top government job should he win the 2022 contest.

"You will decide between former governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila who will be your governor. I want to take mama to Nairobi," Raila said.

The governor has been a loyal supporter of Odinga and is credited with marshalling Wiper party stalwarts back to Azimio and coordinating the Azimo la Umoja women's wing.