Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

The disappointed Ngilu, stressed that she didn't expect such missteps on the ballot justifying that her name and photo in the ballot papers may confuse voters and affect the general result of the Kitui gubernatorial seat.

Charity Ngilu casting her vote Pulse Live Kenya

"I expected the IEBC to act fast after I notified them in writing. Such mistakes should not have occurred because it will lead to spoilt votes" Mrs Ngilu said.

Further, Charity urged her supporters and voters across the county to dismiss the commission's error and cast votes for aspirants who didn't pull out of the race.

"The people of Kitui know I threw my weight behind the Jubilee Party candidate David Musila and went round campaigning for him, that fact hasn't changed," she said.

The Kitui governor withdrew from the race on June 15 after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga pledged to offer her a distinct position in national government should he win the presidential election.

Charity Ngilu during Azimio rally in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Odinga announced the withdrawal of Ngilu from the governor's race on June 15th during a campaign rally at Mutha market in Kitui South constituency.

He declared that Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will not be defending her seat in the coming August General Elections and urged the locals to choose their next governor from two candidates, former Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila.